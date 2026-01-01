When it comes to adding members to a workspace in an Enterprise organization, you have two options to choose from:

Tip: Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can add a member of their org to a workspace by inviting them. Once the invitation has been sent, the member will automatically be added to the workspace.



Add members from your organization

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Workspaces. Search for and select the workspace you’d like to add members to. From the Members section, click Add Members . Select the members you’d like to add and click Add to Workspace . You can choose multiple members at once or add each one individually.



Add groups from your IDP

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Workspaces. Search for and select the workspace you’d like to add members to. Click IDP Groups , then click Connect IDP Groups . Search for groups to Connect to Workspace . You can select multiple groups to add at once, or connect each group individually.

Tip: You can connect IDP groups to workspaces and channels in your Enterprise org from the admin dashboard.

Add a guest to your workspace

Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can invite guests to individual workspaces to participate in work happening within your organization.



Add Frontline Members to your workspace

Org Owners and Org Admins can invite Frontline Members to join their organization. Frontline Members can only join one workspace at a time.

Invite a new Frontline Member

You can invite new Frontline Members to any Frontline-supporting workspace from Home on desktop or on the Invitations page.

You can invite new Frontline Members to any Frontline-supporting workspace from on desktop or on the Invitations page. Change a member’s role to Frontline Member

You can change an existing member’s role to a Frontline Member on the Members page.