Workspace administration
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Add members to workspaces in an Enterprise organisation
When it comes to adding members to a workspace in an Enterprise organisation, you have two options to choose from:
Tip: Workspace owners and workspace admins can add a member of their org to a workspace by inviting them. Once the invitation has been sent, the member will automatically be added to the workspace.
Add members from your organisation
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
- From the left sidebar, click Workspaces.
- Search for and select the workspace that you’d like to add members to.
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From the Members section, click on Add members.
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Select the members that you’d like to add and click Add to Workspace. You can choose multiple members at once or add each one individually.
Add groups from your IDP
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
- From the left sidebar, click Workspaces.
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Search for and select the workspace that you’d like to add members to.
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Click on IDP groups, then click on Connect IDP groups.
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Search for groups to Connect to workspace. You can select multiple groups to add at once, or connect each group individually.
Tip: You can connect IDP groups to workspaces and channels in your Enterprise org from the Admin dashboard.
Add a guest to your workspace
Workspace owners and workspace admins can invite guests to individual workspaces to participate in work happening within your organisation.
Add Frontline members to your workspace
Org owners and org admins can invite Frontline members to join their organisation. Frontline members can only join one workspace at a time.
Who can use this feature?
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Workspace owners/admins and org owners/admins
- Available on Enterprise subscriptions
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