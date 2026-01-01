Owners and admins of a Slack workspace or Enterprise organization can assign a role to any member, and change members’ roles as needed.

Warning: Proceed with caution when promoting members to owner or admin roles. Depending on your role, you may be unable to demote them later.



Who can manage roles

Only people in administrative roles can manage roles for others. Here’s an overview of the actions each administrative role can take:

Note: Org Owners can only demote Workspace Owners, not a Workspace Primary Owner. If you need to promote someone else, ask the current Workspace Primary Owner to transfer ownership.



Manage owner and admin roles

Review your role's permissions, then use the steps below to promote or demote owners and admins.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. To promote someone, select Workspace Owner or Workspace Admin. To demote someone, click Workspace Admin or Regular Member. Click Save. Org level Org Owners and Admins can manage org-level administrative roles from the admin dashboard. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for a member, then click their name to view their profile. Click Manage in the top right. To promote someone, choose Make Org Owner or Make Org Admin . To demote someone, choose Remove from Org Admins.

Workspace level Org Owners and Admins can manage workspace-level administrative roles from the admin dashboard. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Workspaces, then select All workspaces and choose a workspace. Click People, then click Members & guests. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. To promote someone, select Workspace Owner or Workspace Admin. To demote someone, select Workspace Admin or Regular Member. Workspace Owners and Admins can manage administrative roles for their workspace(s). From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage members. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. To promote someone, select Workspace Owner or Workspace Admin. To demote someone, click Workspace Admin or Full Member. Click Save.

Tip: Org Owners and Workspace Owners can assign members to system roles to help with specific administrative tasks.

Note: If you don't see Admin in your sidebar, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead.



Manage guest roles

On the Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans, you can invite guests to your workspace(s). Use the steps below to manage guest roles.

Change a guest's role

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click the three dots icon next to the guest whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. Select Regular Member, Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest and click Save or Next. If you chose Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest, enter the channel(s) the guest will have access to and set a time limit if you’d like. Then, click Make Multi-Channel Guest or Make Single-Channel Guest. Note: Members can request to add Single-Channel Guests to additional channels. Workspace Owners and Admins will receive a message to approve or deny these upgrade requests. Org level If a guest belongs to multiple workspaces, Org Owners and Admins can change them to a regular member. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for a guest, then click their name to view their profile. Click Manage in the top right and select Make Org Member. Note: A user cannot be a guest in some workspaces but a member in others.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Admins can change a guest to a regular member if the guest only belongs to one workspace. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage members. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the three dots icon next to the guest whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. Select Regular Member, Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest and click Save or Next. If you selected Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest, enter the channel(s) the guest will have access to and set a time limit if you’d like. Then, click Make Multi-Channel Guest or Make Single-Channel Guest.

Note: To promote guests to Workspace Owners or Admins, you'll need to make them a regular member first, then promote them.



Change a regular member to a guest

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. Select Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest and click Next. Enter the channel(s) the guest will have access to and set a time limit if you'd like. Click Make Multi-Channel Guest or Make Single-Channel Guest. Org level If a regular member belongs to multiple workspaces, Org Owners and Admins can change them to a guest by deactivating their account, then reactivating them as a guest. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Click the three dots icon next to the member you'd like to change and select Deactivate this account. To reactivate the member as a guest, click View Deactivated Members. Click the three dots icon next to the member you'd like to change and select Reactivate as Multi-Channel Guest or Reactivate as Single-Channel Guest. Once you've reactivated the guest, add them to a workspace to choose their channel membership.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Admins can change a regular member to a guest if the member only belongs to one workspace. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage members. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose role you'd like to change and select Change account type. Select Multi-Channel Guest or Single-Channel Guest and click Next. Enter the channel(s) the guest will have access to and set a time limit if you'd like. Click Make Multi-Channel Guest or Make Single-Channel Guest.

Note: To convert Workspace Owners and Admins to guests, you’ll need to change them to a regular member first.



Manage Frontline Member roles

To change a Frontline Member’s role, you’ll have to deactivate and then reactivate them. When you reactivate an account, that person’s DMs will be preserved, but not their channel memberships.

Note: Frontline Members are only available on Enterprise plans with the Frontline add-on.



Change a Full Member or guest to a Frontline Member

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Click the three dots icon next to the person whose role you'd like to change and select Deactivate this account. To reactivate them as a Frontline Member, click View Deactivated Members. Click the three dots icon next to the person you'd like to change and select Reactivate as Frontline Member. Once you've reactivated them, add them to a Frontline workspace to choose their channel membership.



Change a Frontline Member to a different role

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Click the three dots icon next to the Frontline Member you'd like to change and select Deactivate this account. To reactivate them as another role, click View Deactivated Members. Click the three dots icon next to the person whose role you'd like to change and select which role you want to assign them.

Note: Frontline Members are billed differently than Full Members. Check out Understand billing for Frontline Members to learn more.