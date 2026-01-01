You can export data from your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization. Depending on your Slack plan, you may also have additional export options available.

Tip: Read more about Slack export options by plan in our guide to Slack import and export tools. For information on how to interpret your export files, visit our guide to reading Slack data exports.



Export options by Slack plan

Free Pro Business+ Enterprise Export messages and file links from public channels ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Export messages and file links from limited access Salesforce channels* ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Export messages and file links from public channels, private channels, and direct messages (including Slackbot conversations)** Not available Not available ✓ ✓ Export a detailed list of channels** Not available Not available ✓ ✓ Schedule recurring exports** Not available Not available ✓ Not available Export messages and file links by conversation type, member, or for a specific workspace Not available Not available Not available ✓ Export data from all conversations for a single user** Not available Not available Not available ✓

*Data from public Salesforce channels is included in public channel exports. Workspace Owners on the Free and Pro plans must apply to export limited access Salesforce channels.

**Workspace Owners and Org Owners must apply to use these export types.

Note: Workspaces on the Free plan can only export links to files from the last 90 days.



Export data

Free and Pro plans Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can export messages and file links from public channels in JSON format. To export private Salesforce channels, follow the steps below to submit an application. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Import & export data. Click the Export tab. Below Export date range, click the drop-down menu to select an option. Click Start Export. We'll send you an email once your export file is ready. Open the email and click Visit your workspace's export page. Click Ready for download to access the ZIP file. These are the export options available for workspaces on the Business+ plan: Public channels

Workspace Owners and Admins can export message and file links from public channels in JSON format.

Workspace Owners and Admins can export message and file links from public channels in JSON format. All channels and conversations

For legal and regulatory compliance, Workspace Owners can apply to access a self-serve data export tool for messages and file links from public channels, private channels, and DMs in JSON format. If approved for this export type, Workspace Owners can also schedule recurring data exports.

For legal and regulatory compliance, Workspace Owners can apply to access a self-serve data export tool for messages and file links from public channels, private channels, and DMs in JSON format. If approved for this export type, Workspace Owners can also schedule recurring data exports. Channel audit report

Workspace Owners can request to export a CSV list of channels and their details for migration planning or other workspace management needs.

Export data from your workspace From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Import & export data. Click the Export tab. Depending on your export type, choose what it will include.

• For message and file data: Click the drop-down menu below Export date range to select an option, then click Start Export.

• For a channel audit report: Click Export below Channel audit report, select the parameters for the channels you'd like to export, then click Export. We'll send you an email once your export file is ready. Open the email and click Visit your workspace's export page. Click Ready for download to access the ZIP file.

Schedule recurring data exports If approved to export data for all channels and conversations, Workspace Owners can schedule recurring data exports to occur weekly or monthly. Scheduled exports will include data for the frequency you choose (so a weekly report would only contain data for the previous week). From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Import & export data. Select Schedule Exports and choose a frequency. Note: Data exports from Enterprise orgs cannot be imported to other workspaces. Org Owners can contact our Support team to request access to self-serve data export tools (which must be separately requested). The available export options are below, and Org Owners can use them once enabled: Custom data export

Choose which data to export by conversation type, member, or for a specific workspace, in either JSON or TXT format.

Choose which data to export by conversation type, member, or for a specific workspace, in either JSON or TXT format. All channels and conversations

For legal and regulatory compliance, export messages and file links from public channels, private channels, and DMs in JSON format.

For legal and regulatory compliance, export messages and file links from public channels, private channels, and DMs in JSON format. Channel audit

Export a CSV list of channels and their details for migration planning or other workspace management needs. Note: To export data from a specific channel, you'll need be assigned a custom role or permission that includes Manage public channels at the org level or Manage private channels at the org level.

Export data From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Security in the left sidebar, then select Exports. Click Export next to an export option, then select its scope, parameters, and format, if applicable. Click the button to start the export. We'll send you an email once your export file is ready. Open the email and click Visit your workspace's export page. Click the Downloads tab. Next to your export, click Download to access the ZIP file.



Request to export data

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners on the Free and Pro plans can submit an application to request access to export data from private Salesforce channels. Workspace Owners on Business+ can apply to access additional export types. Applications require approval from the Workspace Primary Owner, so our Support team will reach out via email before proceeding with the application review. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Import & export data. Click the Export tab. Click the submit an application link to open the application form. If you're on the Business+ plan, select the export type you'd like to request access to. Org Owners can contact our Support team to request to export data from their organization.