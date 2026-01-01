From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.
Click Security in the left sidebar, then select Legal Holds.
Click Create Legal Hold.
Name the hold, then add a description if you’d like.
Select which conversations to include, then add an optional date range.
Click Add Custodians. Select the members you’d like to include in the hold, then click Add.
Click Save.
Tip: A legal hold can have up to 1,000 custodians, but there is no limit on the number of legal holds you can create. If you hit the custodian limit, you can create a new legal hold for the outstanding members.
Edit a legal hold
You can edit a legal hold to make changes to the name, description, or which members are included as custodians.
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.
Click Security in the left sidebar, then select Legal Holds.
Click the three dots icon next to a legal hold, then select Edit details.
Edit the name or description, or add or remove members in the Custodians section.
Click Save.
Note: It’s not possible to edit the date range or adjust which conversations are included for a legal hold.
Release a legal hold
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.
Click Security in the left sidebar, then select Legal Holds.
Click the three dots icon next to a legal hold, then select Release.
Click Release to confirm.
Tip: If needed, you can reactivate a released legal hold. Click the three dots icon next to a hold, then select Activate.