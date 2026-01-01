A guide to Slack's Discovery APIs
Occasionally, Slack Customers may need or be required by law to export messages and files from a workspace. Potential scenarios include issues related to human resources, legal, or finance, for example. On Enterprise plans, Org Owners can export data using Slack’s Discovery API.
The Discovery API may only be used for security and compliance use cases, in particular eDiscovery, archiving, and data loss prevention (DLP) applications.
How it works
Many customers enlist a third-party eDiscovery or Data Loss Prevention (DLP) partner to house all of their cloud solution software. Our Discovery API connects Slack Enterprise organizations to a customer’s partner of choice.
Discovery API
Our Discovery API lets Org Owners on Enterprise plans use approved third-party apps to export or act on messages and files from Slack. The Primary Org Owner or an Org Owner can request to enable the Discovery API. Once enabled, it will be accessible to all Org Owners.
There are two types of third-party partner apps, depending on your needs:
-
eDiscovery
eDiscovery apps pull messages and files from Slack, and store the information in third-party data warehouses. From the data warehouses, messages and files can be searched, archived, or retrieved.
-
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
DLP apps ensure confidential information (like credit card and social security numbers, API secrets, and other types of PHI) isn’t shared outside of Slack by scanning for content within messages and files that break predefined policies.
Step 1: Evaluate your needs
Whether you decide to use an eDiscovery or DLP tool will depend on the needs of your organization. Here are some scenarios to help you select the right solution to use in partnership with the Discovery API:
eDiscovery
DLP
Customers may use eDiscovery for one-off civil or criminal legal cases, or to replicate and keep a record of all message and file data for compliance purposes. Here's an overview of how eDiscovery apps work:
- They typically have read-only access to Slack message and file data
- Data can't be quarantined, removed, or tagged within Slack
- Data is captured and archived within a data warehouse
Note: Archiving does not disrupt or impact how members interact with a workspace.
By detecting and removing potential threats, DLP third-party tools allow you to secure your data from within. DLP apps can do the following:
- Have read and write access in Slack
- Ensure confidential information (like social security numbers) isn't shared within your Slack workspaces
- Allow authorized personnel to manage workspace activity and enforce predefined policies on messages and files shared in Slack
- Allow quarantined messages and files to be reviewed or removed
Step 2: Choose a partner
Many enterprises want a one-stop shop to house all of their cloud solutions. Slack works with a number of third-party eDiscovery and DLP partners. Each partner manages ingest data differently, so make sure to evaluate your preferred partner based on how comprehensively they support Slack. Here's a list of our current third-party partners to choose from:
eDiscovery
DLP
- ACA Global
- Archive360
- Arctera Insight Capture/Merge 1
- Aware
- Behavox
- Bloomberg Vault
- Casepoint
- Disco Hold (formerly Congruity)
- DMS
- Everlaw
- Exterro
- Global Relay
- Hadrius
- Hanzo
- Logikcull
- MirrorWeb
- Nuix
- Onna
- OpenText Axcelerate
- Pagefreezer
- Proofpoint
- Red Deer
- Relativity
- Smarsh
- SteelEye
- Theta Lake
- Transcend
- ZL Technologies
- 17a-4 DataParser
- Abnormal
- Astrix Security
- Avanan
- Aware
- BigID
- Bitglass
- CloudLock
- DoControl
- Entro Security
- Fortra (formerly Digital Guardian)
- Gamma
- Lookout
- Metomic
- McAfee VISION Cloud (Skyhigh for Slack)
- Netskope
- Nightfall (formerly Watchtower)
- Obsidian Security
- Palo Alto Networks
- Polymer
- Proofpoint
- Reco.ai
- Strac
- Symantec
- Teleskope
- Theta Lake
- Trellix (formerly FireEye)
- Truffle
- Zscaler
Step 3: Data access and format
The Discovery API allows Org Owners to move data from an Enterprise organization to a third party tool. The API can collect data that Slack has stored from the beginning of your organization's history, as well as content that has been edited and deleted (if preserved by retention policies or legal holds).
The Discovery API includes a full history of communications in Slack (including edits and deletions). The included data points are:
- Messages
- Files
- Canvases
- Lists
- Emoji reactions
- Conversations with Slackbot
Data exported via the Discovery API comes in JSON format by default.
Every partner is different and some may not support the collection of all of the data that we offer, so we recommend verifying with partners what they do (and don't) support.
What's next?
Have questions or need more information? Get in touch with your Account Executive or send our Support team a note.
Who can use this feature?
- The Primary Org Owner and Org Owners
- Available on Enterprise plans