Occasionally, Slack Customers may need or be required by law to export messages and files from a workspace. Potential scenarios include issues related to human resources, legal, or finance, for example. On Enterprise plans, Org Owners can export data using Slack’s Discovery API.

The Discovery API may only be used for security and compliance use cases, in particular eDiscovery, archiving, and data loss prevention (DLP) applications.



How it works

Many customers enlist a third-party eDiscovery or Data Loss Prevention (DLP) partner to house all of their cloud solution software. Our Discovery API connects Slack Enterprise organizations to a customer’s partner of choice.

Discovery API

Our Discovery API lets Org Owners on Enterprise plans use approved third-party apps to export or act on messages and files from Slack. The Primary Org Owner or an Org Owner can request to enable the Discovery API. Once enabled, it will be accessible to all Org Owners.

There are two types of third-party partner apps, depending on your needs:

eDiscovery

eDiscovery apps pull messages and files from Slack, and store the information in third-party data warehouses. From the data warehouses, messages and files can be searched, archived, or retrieved.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

DLP apps ensure confidential information (like credit card and social security numbers, API secrets, and other types of PHI) isn’t shared outside of Slack by scanning for content within messages and files that break predefined policies.

Step 1: Evaluate your needs

Whether you decide to use an eDiscovery or DLP tool will depend on the needs of your organization. Here are some scenarios to help you select the right solution to use in partnership with the Discovery API:

eDiscovery DLP Customers may use eDiscovery for one-off civil or criminal legal cases, or to replicate and keep a record of all message and file data for compliance purposes. Here's an overview of how eDiscovery apps work: They typically have read-only access to Slack message and file data

Data can't be quarantined, removed, or tagged within Slack

Data is captured and archived within a data warehouse Note: Archiving does not disrupt or impact how members interact with a workspace. By detecting and removing potential threats, DLP third-party tools allow you to secure your data from within. DLP apps can do the following: Have read and write access in Slack

Ensure confidential information (like social security numbers) isn't shared within your Slack workspaces

Allow authorized personnel to manage workspace activity and enforce predefined policies on messages and files shared in Slack

Allow quarantined messages and files to be reviewed or removed



Step 2: Choose a partner

Many enterprises want a one-stop shop to house all of their cloud solutions. Slack works with a number of third-party eDiscovery and DLP partners. Each partner manages ingest data differently, so make sure to evaluate your preferred partner based on how comprehensively they support Slack. Here's a list of our current third-party partners to choose from:

eDiscovery DLP ACA Global

Archive360

Arctera Insight Capture/Merge 1

Aware

Behavox

Bloomberg Vault

Casepoint

Disco Hold (formerly Congruity)

DMS

Everlaw

Exterro

Global Relay

Hadrius

Hanzo

Logikcull MirrorWeb

Nuix

Onna

OpenText Axcelerate

Pagefreezer

Proofpoint

Red Deer

Relativity

Smarsh

SteelEye

Theta Lake

Transcend

ZL Technologies

17a-4 DataParser Abnormal

Astrix Security

Avanan

Aware

BigID

Bitglass

CloudLock

DoControl

Entro Security

Fortra (formerly Digital Guardian)

Gamma

Lookout

Metomic

McAfee VISION Cloud (Skyhigh for Slack) Netskope

Nightfall (formerly Watchtower)

Obsidian Security

Palo Alto Networks

Polymer

Proofpoint

Reco.ai

Strac

Symantec

Teleskope

Theta Lake

Trellix (formerly FireEye)

Truffle

Zscaler



Step 3: Data access and format

The Discovery API allows Org Owners to move data from an Enterprise organization to a third party tool. The API can collect data that Slack has stored from the beginning of your organization's history, as well as content that has been edited and deleted (if preserved by retention policies or legal holds).

The Discovery API includes a full history of communications in Slack (including edits and deletions). The included data points are:

Messages

Files

Canvases

Lists

Emoji reactions

Conversations with Slackbot

Data exported via the Discovery API comes in JSON format by default.

Every partner is different and some may not support the collection of all of the data that we offer, so we recommend verifying with partners what they do (and don't) support.



What's next?

Have questions or need more information? Get in touch with your Account Executive or send our Support team a note.