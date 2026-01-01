Permissions by role in Slack
In Slack, every person has a role, each with its own level of permissions and access. Use the tables below to explore specific permissions for each type of role.
Using Slack
Breakdown of permissions by role type for key features for using Slack.
✓ Available by default
✷ Only available to workspace owners
✦ Only available if a workspace owner changes the default setting
|
Owner/admin
|
Member
|
Guest
|
Frontline
|Send messages and upload files
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Join any public channel
|✓
|✓
|Delete your own messages
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Create a channel*
|✓
|✓
|Create a private channel*
|✓
|✓
|
Multi-channel guest
|Convert a channel to private**
|✓
|Manage channels with Slack Connect†
|✓
|✷
|Archive a channel**
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Delete a channel
|✓
|Set channel retention
|✦
|Set private channel retention
|✓
|✷
|Set posting permissions
|✓
|✓
|Create a channel email address
|✓
|✓
|Use @channel and @here
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Use @everyone
|✓
|✓
|Create user groups
|✓
|✷
|Mention user groups***
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Be added to user groups ****
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Set reminders for channels or members
|✓
|✓
|Add customised emoji
|✓
|✓
|Add automated messages
|✓
|✓
|Use shortcuts
|✓
|✓
|Multi-channel guest
|✓
|Install apps
|✓
|✓
|Use workflows†
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Build workflows†
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Delete bot messages in channels
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Use Slackbot AI
|✓
|✓
* Workspace owners can restrict permissions for creating channels.
** Channel managers can also adjust channels to which they are assigned.
*** Frontline members can only mention user groups that they are in.
**** Frontline members can only be added to user groups with other Frontline members.
† Paid subscriptions only
Administration
Administrative settings for some features are limited by role type.
✓ Available by default
✷ Only available to workspace owners
✦ Only available if a workspace owner changes the default setting
*** The person who upgraded the workspace can also make changes.
† Paid subscriptions only
Additional administration on Enterprise subscriptions
The following table breaks down permissions for organisation-level administrative settings.
✓ Available by default
✷ Only available if an org owner/admin chooses
✦ Only if an org owner/admin is also a member of the workspace
Organisation policies
|Org owner/admin
|Workspace owner/admin
|Member
|Set display name guidelines
|✓
|✦
|Set default do not disturb mode
|✓
|✦
|Set customised message retention
|✓
|✦
|✦
|Set customised file retention
|✓
|Manage channel posting permissions
|✓
|✦
|Create and edit user groups
|✓
|✦
|✦
|Set public file sharing policy
|✓
|✦
|Create a multi-workspace channel
|✓
|✦
|✦
|Set mandatory two-factor authentication
|✓
|Configure single sign-on
|Org owner
|Allow users to change email address/display name
|Org owner
Administrative
|Org owner/admin
|Workspace owner/admin
|Member
|Connect IDP groups to workspaces or channels
|✓
|Manage member’s account status and permissions
|✓
|Change a member's display name or email address
|✓
|✦
|Manage email display
|✓
|✓
|Deactivate a member's account
|✓
|Create a custom role
|Org primary owner
|Roles admin
|Manage domain claiming
|✓
|Create a new workspace on the org
|✓
|Set workspace discovery and access
|✦
|✓
|Move channels between workspaces
|✦
|✓
|Manage multi-workspace channel creation
|✓
|Manage channels with Slack Connect
|✓
|Restrict members from inviting people to a channel
|✓
|✓
|Channel Manager
|Choose name, URL and icon
|✓
|View workspace analytics
|✓
|✷
|✷
|Add customised emoji
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Set app management policies
|✓
|Approve or restrict apps††
|✓
|✓
|Use channel management tools
|Org owner§
|✓
|Delete workspace
|Primary owner
†† Workspace owners can only approve or restrict apps for their workspace that have not been approved or restricted at the org level.
§ Org admins can use channel management tools if they are also a member of the workspace.
System roles on Enterprise subscriptions
System roles give organisations more flexibility around permissions that can be granted to members. Admins can assign users one or many system roles to help manage an organisation.
|System role
|Permissions
|Analytics admin
|View the analytics dashboard
|Audit logs admin
|Access audit logs
|Channels admin
|Create private channels, rename channels, convert public channels to private, archive and unarchive channels, and adjust posting permissions
|Content Admin
|Review and manage flagged content
|Customisation manager
|Manage custom emoji and Slackbot responses
|DLP admin
|Manage data loss prevention (DLP)
|Export admin
|Access and manage exports
|Legal holds admin
|Create, edit and release legal holds
|Message Activity Manager
|View message activity in channels
|Roles admin
|Create custom roles and manage who is assigned system roles
|Sales admin
|Manage Slack Sales Home*
|Salesforce admin
|Manage connections to Salesforce*
|Security admin
|Manage sessions and deactivate accounts
|Template admin
|Create, manage and publish custom templates
|Users admin
|Add, remove or deactivate non-admin users
|Workflow admin
|Manage workflows
*Also available on the Business+ subscription