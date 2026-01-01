Slack organizes conversations in your workspace into dedicated spaces called channels. Channels bring the right people, tools, and information together for a common purpose — like working on a specific project, or discussing a particular topic with your team. Keep reading to learn how to find and join channels in your workspace.

Tip: If you've been invited to work with another company in a channel using Slack Connect, learn how to accept the invitation.



Join channels

All members (but not guests or Frontline Members) can browse and join public channels in their workspace. To join a private channel, you must be added by an existing member of the channel.

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Directories. Click the Channels tab. Browse the list of public channels in your workspace, or search for a channel by its name or description. Select a channel from the list to view it. Click Join Channel. Tap the Search bar at the bottom of the Home screen. Search for a channel by its name. Tap a channel name to open it, then tap Join Channel.



Temporarily join a channel

You can temporarily join a public channel. They'll appear in the Temporary channels section in the sidebar, and you'll automatically be removed after your set period of time.

From desktop, visit a channel you want to join temporarily. Click the arrow on the Join Channel button. Choose how long you want to be in the channel: Just for today, For 48 hours, or For 1 week.