Sales Home in Slack is a surface where members with the Slack Sales Home User permission set can update Salesforce objects, set up and receive notifications for important deals, and more. Once you’ve set up your Salesforce connection, you can manage Sales Home settings for your workspace or Enterprise organization.

Note: Workspace Primary Owners (Business+) and members with the Roles Admin system role (Enterprise plans) can assign the Sales Admin system role to members.



Add Salesforce orgs

Once you’ve connected Salesforce and Slack, you can add orgs to Sales Home:



From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Click the gear icon. Click the Salesforce org drop-down menu and select Add Salesforce org. Select Add a new Salesforce org, then click Connect. Slack will automatically connect to Salesforce and begin syncing your data. This normally takes a few minutes, but can take longer for orgs with more data.

Note: Admins in Salesforce can manage member access to Sales Home by assigning the Slack Sales Home User permission set.

Set up Salesforce object lists

Sales teams can use Salesforce lists to easily update Salesforce objects in Slack. Users can see list views for any object they have access to in Salesforce. You can also suggest up to 25 default lists per object to surface specific lists to your team when they update Salesforce objects in Slack.

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Click the gear icon. Click Salesforce lists. Click Add object. Select a Salesforce object. If you'd like, suggest default lists for the object. Click Save.

Note: To remove a Salesforce object, click the three dots icon next to it, then click Remove object.



Create and manage Sales Home notifications

Create custom notifications

Sales Admins can create notifications in Sales Home to help their teams stay informed about new opportunities, important deals, and more.

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Click the gear icon. Select Notifications. Next to Admin-created notifications, click Manage. Click Create notification. Choose a template, then select from the options to customize it. Click Save notification.



Manage custom notifications

Sales Admins can edit or delete any admin-created notifications.



From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More icon to find it. Click the gear icon. Select Notifications. Next to Admin-created notifications, click Manage. Click the three dots icon next to a notification. Select Edit or Delete, then click Save notification or Delete notification to confirm.

Tip: You can view more details about the notifications created by your organization in the Notifications section of the Sales settings dashboard.



Configure notification settings

You can control where Sales Home notifications are sent by restricting them to specific channel types or workspaces (in an Enterprise organization).

Channel settings Workspace settings From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Click the gear icon. Select Notifications. Next to Channel restrictions, click Edit. Select a channel type. Check or uncheck the box next to Include Slack Connect external channels. Click Save. From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, choose the More icon to find it. Click the gear icon. Select Notifications. Next to Workspace restrictions, click Edit. Select the workspace(s) you'd like to enable notifications for. Click Save.

Note: Configure a Slack Record Layout in Salesforce to customize the fields and notifications members can edit in Slack.



Manage deal celebrations

Deal celebrations on member profiles help recognize personal achievements and foster team excitement. Deal celebration banners will appear on member profiles for three days after a deal is won and can be shared to any conversation in Slack to spread the word.

From your desktop, click Sales in the sidebar. If you don’t see

Sales, click More to find it. Click the gear icon. Select Celebrations. Click the toggle next to Show deal won celebration. Customize what will be shown on the celebration, then click Save.

Tip: If you use custom stage fields, you can choose a custom stage for "win".