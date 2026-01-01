Profile celebrations help coworkers recognize each other's important milestones like hire and anniversary dates. Celebrations appear in member profiles for a few days before and after important events.



Manage profile celebrations

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can enable or disable profile celebrations: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Below About me, click Edit to the right of Start date. Click the toggle next to Celebration events on or off. Click Publish Changes. Org Owners and Admins can enable or disable profile celebrations: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Select Edit next to Start Date and click the toggle to turn Celebration events on or off. Click Publish changes.

Note: Profile celebrations require a populated Start date profile field.