Slack profiles make working together easier: members can share helpful details, like their time zone or job title, that others can see at a glance. With custom profiles, you can create new profile fields for any purpose to share even more details, like location, start date, social media profiles, and more.

Tip: If you manage members with SCIM provisioning, you can ensure profile information never goes out of date by automatically syncing information in your identity provider (IDP) with Slack profile fields.

Add custom profile fields

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can add custom profile fields for all members of their organization. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to include a Label, Placeholder text, and any further options for the field type. Click Publish Changes. Org Owners and Org Admins can add custom profile fields for all members of their organization. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to include a Label, Placeholder text, and any further options for the field type. Click Publish Changes. Note: Custom profile fields will appear in all workspaces in your org.

Note: When creating or editing a field, you can select Show up in Search to make profile fields searchable in Slack.

Manage profile fields

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can edit the Label, Placeholder text, and Data source for custom profile fields. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. To hide, display, or edit profile fields or sections, click the toggles or click Edit. To delete a profile field, click Delete. To save any changes, click Publish Changes. Org Owners and Admins can edit the Label, Placeholder text, and Data source for custom profile fields. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. To make changes to a profile field or section, click the toggles or click Edit. To delete a profile field, click Delete. To save any changes, click Publish Changes.

Tip: You can edit the label of any profile field sent to Slack from your IDP to make them more user-friendly for your members.