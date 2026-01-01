Slack profiles make working together easier: members can share helpful details, such as their time zone or job title, that others can see at a glance. With custom profiles, you can create new profile fields for any purpose to share even more details, such as location, start date, social media profiles and more.

Tip: If you manage members with SCIM provisioning, you can ensure that profile information never goes out of date by automatically syncing information in your identity provider (IDP) with Slack profile fields.

Add custom profile fields

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can add custom profile fields for all members of their organisation. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to include a label, placeholder text and any further options for the field type. Click Publish changes. Org owners and org admins can add custom profile fields for all members of their organisation. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to include a label, placeholder text and any further options for the field type. Click Publish changes. Note: Customised profile fields will appear in all workspaces in your org.

Note: When creating or editing a field, you can select Show up in search to make profile fields searchable in Slack.

Manage profile fields

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can edit the Label, Placeholder text and Data source for custom profile fields. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. To hide, display or edit profile fields or sections, click the toggles or click on Edit. To delete a profile field, click on Delete. To save any changes, click on Publish changes. Org owners and admins can edit the Label, Placeholder text and Data source for custom profile fields. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Profiles or Atlas profiles. To make changes to a profile field or section, click the toggles or click on Edit. To delete a profile field, click on Delete. To save any changes, click on Publish changes.

Tip: You can edit the label of any profile field sent to Slack from your IDP to make them more user-friendly for your members.