Slack Atlas profiles provide a deeper, more comprehensive view into the coworkers you interact with every day. Read on to learn how to set up and manage profiles with Slack Atlas.



What you can do

Sync profile fields with your identity provider (IDP) to automatically populate them.

Add and manage custom profile fields to fit your needs.

Create an org chart for your members to easily get insight into your organization’s reporting hierarchy.

Note: Slack Atlas is available as an add-on for customers on the Business+ plan. Contact our Sales team to learn more.



Populate profile fields

With Slack Atlas, you can choose from three methods to update your profile fields:

Note: When you map a profile field using SCIM or Web API, the field can't be manually edited by members.



Custom profile fields and modules

Slack Atlas profiles are made up of groups of profile fields called modules. You can choose from a variety of standard data types (like short text or date) when you create a profile field. In addition to the standard data types in Slack profiles, Slack Atlas provides two more options:

Long text provides up to 5,000 characters of text entry for long form fields, like a detailed "About me" section.

provides up to 5,000 characters of text entry for long form fields, like a detailed "About me" section. Smart tags support profile fields with multiple values, like language abilities or training certifications.

Create profile fields and modules

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can create custom profile fields or modules for all members of their workspace. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Click Workspace settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to create a custom field. To create a new module, choose Add new module, then enter a name and select Create. Click Publish Changes. Org Owners and Admins can create custom profile fields or modules for all members of their organization. From your desktop, click your organization name in the top left.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Atlas profiles. Click Add people or Add data element at the bottom of a section, then follow the prompts to create a custom field. To create a new module, choose Add new module, then enter a name and select Create. Click Publish Changes.

Note: Custom fields and modules will be displayed on your members' profiles in the order you add them.



Set up your Slack Atlas org chart

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Org charts allow you to navigate your organization’s reporting hierarchy. Org charts are automatically populated by updating the managerId field using the SCIM API. The managerId field can be populated by a member’s user ID, their primary email address, or their Slack username. View-only profiles View-only profiles provide a way to incorporate employees that don’t use Slack into Slack Atlas for a comprehensive view of your company’s organization structure. People with view-only profiles will appear in your org chart but otherwise don’t have access to the core features of Slack. View-only profiles are created by appending [[profile-only]] to the value in the userType field using the SCIM API. Org charts allow you to navigate your organization’s reporting hierarchy. Org charts are automatically populated by updating the managerId field using the SCIM or Web API. The managerId field can be populated by a member’s user ID, their primary email address, or their Slack username. View-only profiles View-only profiles provide a way to incorporate employees that don’t use Slack into Slack Atlas for a comprehensive view of your company’s organization structure. People with view-only profiles will appear in your org chart but otherwise don’t have access to the core features of Slack. View-only profiles are created by appending [[profile-only]] to the value in the userType field using the SCIM API.

Enable or disable your org chart Org Owners and Admins on Enterprise plans can enable or disable the org chart feature for their organization. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the top left.

Select Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Choose Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings. Next to Org chart, select Edit. Check or uncheck the box next to Enable org chart, then click Save.

Note: Members can occupy only one position in your org chart.