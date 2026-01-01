In Slack, every person has a role, each with its own level of permissions and access. Use the tables below to explore specific permissions for each type of role.



Using Slack

Breakdown of permissions by role type for key features for using Slack.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available to workspace owners

✦ Only available if a workspace owner changes the default setting

* Workspace owners can restrict permissions for creating channels.

** Channel managers can also adjust channels to which they are assigned.

*** Frontline members can only mention user groups that they are in.

**** Frontline members can only be added to user groups with other Frontline members.

† Paid subscriptions only



Administration

Administrative settings for some features are limited by role type.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available to workspace owners

✦ Only available if a workspace owner changes the default setting

*** The person who upgraded the workspace can also make changes.

† Paid subscriptions only



Additional administration on Enterprise subscriptions

The following table breaks down permissions for organisation-level administrative settings.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available if an org owner/admin chooses

✦ Only if an org owner/admin is also a member of the workspace

Organisation policies



Administrative

†† Workspace owners can only approve or restrict apps for their workspace that have not been approved or restricted at the org level.

§ Org admins can use channel management tools if they are also a member of the workspace.



System roles on Enterprise subscriptions

System roles give organisations more flexibility around permissions that can be granted to members. Admins can assign users one or many system roles to help manage an organisation.

*Also available on the Business+ subscription