You can reset passwords for everyone in your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization. As an added security measure, you can also choose to disconnect all members at the same time, requiring everyone to set a new password before they are able to sign in to Slack.

Note: Members that use password-free sign-in will still be able to access Slack in the event that all passwords are reset for their workspace or Enterprise org.



Reset all passwords

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Reset next to Force Password Reset. Click Reset Passwords. Every member will receive an email with instructions to select a new password and sign back in to Slack. If you also need to sign members out, check the box next to Also sign these members out of Slack. Everyone that uses a password to sign in will be instantly signed out, and won't be able to sign back in until they've chosen a new password. Org Owners and Admins can reset passwords for everyone in their org. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Force password reset, click Edit. Choose if you'd like to sign out all members at the same time. Every member that uses a password to sign in will be instantly signed out, and they won't be able to sign in until they've chosen a new password. Click Reset Passwords. Every member will receive an email with instructions to add a new password and sign back in to Slack.

Note: If you have single sign-on (SSO) enabled, learn how to reset all SSO sessions.