Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
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If
single sign-on (SSO) is mandatory for your workspace, you can initiate a session reset for some or all members. Doing this forces members to merge their Slack accounts with your identity provider (IDP) before they can access Slack again. Note: When you force a session reset, members who have not enabled SSO won't receive an email prompting them to bind their Slack account with your IDP. To set up SSO for your workspace, visit Set up SAML single sign-on for Slack.
Force a session reset
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click
SSO & authentication. Next to
Force session reset and rebind SSO, click Reset. Choose whether you'd like to sign out only users who have not enabled SSO or everyone in your workspace. You can view members with SSO enabled from
the . Manage members page Click the
Reset Sessions.
Members you reset sessions for will be signed out of Slack on all devices. For large teams, it may take a few minutes for Slack to process your session reset.
Warning: If you choose to sign out everyone on your workspace, you will also be signed out.
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Slack Help Center.
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