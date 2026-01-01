If single sign-on (SSO) is mandatory for your workspace, you can initiate a session reset for some or all members. Doing this forces members to merge their Slack accounts with your identity provider (IDP) before they can access Slack again.

Note: When you force a session reset, members who have not enabled SSO won’t receive an email prompting them to bind their Slack account with your IDP. To set up SSO for your workspace, visit Set up SAML single sign-on for Slack.

Force a session reset

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click SSO & authentication. Next to Force session reset and rebind SSO, click Reset. Choose whether you want to sign out only users who have not enabled SSO or everyone in your workspace. You can view members with SSO enabled from the Manage members page. Click Reset sessions.

Members that you reset sessions for will be signed out of Slack on all devices. For large teams, it may take a few minutes for Slack to process your session reset.

Warning: If you choose to sign out everyone in your workspace, you will also be signed out.