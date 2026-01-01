Workspace Owners and Org Owners can enable single sign-on (SSO) as an extra layer of security. Depending on your Slack plan, there are a few different settings you can configure for your SSO setup.

Tip: Learn how to set up SSO with SAML single sign-on and Google Workspace single sign-on.



Access SSO settings

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Security, then select SSO & authentication. Next to An identity provider or custom SAML, click Configure SAML. If you already have SSO turned on, you may be asked to authenticate. Click Edit next to a setting to manage it:

• Require SSO authentication

• Sync user profiles

• Email address changes

• Display name changes

• SSO name and sign-in button (Business+ only) Org Owners can enable and manage SSO for their organization. Org Admins can only manage excluding members and guests from SSO sign-in. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings. Below For the organization, manage any of the following:

• SSO member exclusions

• SSO guest exclusions

• SSO Frontline exclusions

• Sync user profiles

• Email address changes

• Display name changes Edit or delete SSO configurations From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings. To edit or delete an existing SSO configuration, click Edit Configuration or Delete next to the configuration. If you delete a configuration, all members who are signed in to Slack with the IDP will be logged out.

Note: If you're unable to sign in with SSO due to upstream issues with your provider, contact our Support team for help.