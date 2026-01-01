Workspace owners and org owners can enable single sign-on (SSO) as an extra layer of security. Depending on your Slack subscription, there are a few different settings that you can configure for your SSO set-up.

Tip: Learn how to set up SSO with SAML single sign-on and Google Workspace single sign-on.



Access SSO settings

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Security, then select SSO & authentication. Next to An identity provider or custom SAML, click Configure SAML. If you already have SSO turned on, you may be asked to authenticate. Click Edit next to a setting to manage it:

• Require SSO authentication

• Sync user profiles

• Email address changes

• Display name changes

• SSO name and sign-in button (Business+ only) Org owners can enable and manage SSO for their organisation. Org admins can only manage excluding members and guests from SSO sign-in. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left-hand sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings. Under For the organisation, manage any of the following:

• SSO member exclusions

• SSO guest exclusions

• SSO Frontline exclusions

• Sync user profiles

• Email address changes

• Display name changes Edit or delete SSO configurations From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left-hand sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings. To edit or delete an existing SSO configuration, click Edit Configuration or Delete next to the configuration. If you delete a configuration, all members who are signed in to Slack with the IDP will be logged out.

Note: If you're unable to sign in with SSO due to upstream issues with your provider, contact our Support team for help.