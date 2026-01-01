Workspace owners and org owners can enable single sign-on (SSO) as an extra layer of security. Depending on your Slack subscription, there are a few different settings that you can configure for your SSO set-up.
Next to An identity provider or custom SAML, click Configure SAML. If you already have SSO turned on, you may be asked to authenticate.
Click Edit next to a setting to manage it: • Require SSO authentication • Sync user profiles • Email address changes • Display name changes • SSO name and sign-in button (Business+ only)
Org owners can enable and manage SSO for their organisation. Org admins can only manage excluding members and guests from SSO sign-in.
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
From the left-hand sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings.
Under For the organisation, manage any of the following: • SSO member exclusions • SSO guest exclusions • SSO Frontline exclusions • Sync user profiles • Email address changes • Display name changes
Edit or delete SSO configurations
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
From the left-hand sidebar, click Security, then select SSO Settings.
To edit or delete an existing SSO configuration, click Edit Configuration or Delete next to the configuration. If you delete a configuration, all members who are signed in to Slack with the IDP will be logged out.
Note: If you're unable to sign in with SSO due to upstream issues with your provider, contact our Support team for help.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace owners and org owners
Available on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions