Org Owners and Org Admins can edit select profile information for members in their Enterprise organization.



View and edit profiles

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for a member, then click their name to view their profile. Click Manage in the top-right corner, then select Edit Profile. Make your changes. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to edit fields with the lock icon. Click Save Changes. When you update a member's email address, a verification email will be sent to their original email to confirm the change.

Keep in mind: Org Admins won’t see the option to change Org Owners’ profiles, as you can’t make changes to a member's account if that person has a higher role than you.