Org owners and org admins can edit selected profile information for members in their Enterprise organisation.



View and edit profiles

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click on People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for a member, then click their name to view their profile. Click Manage in the top-right corner, then select Edit profile. Make your changes. Bear in mind that you won’t be able to edit fields with the lock icon. Click on Save changes. When you update a member’s email address, a verification email will be sent to their original email to confirm the change.

Bear in mind: Org admins won’t see the option to change org owners’ profiles, as you can’t make changes to a member's account if that person has a higher role than you.