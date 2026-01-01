Workspace administration
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View and edit member profiles
Org owners and org admins can edit selected profile information for members in their Enterprise organisation.
View and edit profiles
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
- Click on People in the left sidebar, then select Members.
- Search for a member, then click their name to view their profile.
- Click Manage in the top-right corner, then select Edit profile.
- Make your changes. Bear in mind that you won’t be able to edit fields with the lock icon.
- Click on Save changes.
When you update a member’s email address, a verification email will be sent to their original email to confirm the change.
Bear in mind: Org admins won’t see the option to change org owners’ profiles, as you can’t make changes to a member's account if that person has a higher role than you.
Who can use this feature?
-
Org owners and org admins
- Available on Enterprise subscriptions
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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