Your Slack icon is used in the desktop and mobile apps to help members identify your workspace or Enterprise organization.



Upload an icon

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Edit workspace from the menu, then click Workspace icon. Choose a file, then click Upload Icon. Next, crop your icon. When you're done, click Crop Icon to save your changes. Upload an organization icon Org Owners can upload an organization icon. Here's how: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization settings . Next to Name, domain, and icon, click Edit. Under Icon, click Choose File , then select a file. Click Save to finish.

Upload a workspace icon As part of an Enterprise org, Workspace Owners can update their workspace icon. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customize. Click the Workspace Icon tab. Choose a file, then click Upload Icon. Next, crop your icon. When you're done, click Crop Icon.

Note: We support image files in GIF, PNG, JPG, JPEG, HEIC, and HEIF format.