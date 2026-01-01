Your Slack icon is used in the desktop and mobile apps to help members identify your workspace or Enterprise organisation.



Upload an icon

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Edit workspace from the menu, then click Workspace icon. Choose a file, then click Upload icon. Next, crop your icon. When you've finished, click Crop icon to save your changes. Upload an organisation icon Org owners can upload an organisation icon. Here's how: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation settings . Next to Name, domain and icon, click Edit. Under Icon, click Choose file , then select a file. Click Save to finish.

Upload a workspace icon As part of an Enterprise org, workspace owners can update their workspace icon. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise. Click the Workspace icon tab. Choose a file, then click Upload icon. Next, crop your icon. When you've finished, click Crop icon.

Note: We support image files in GIF, PNG, JPG, JPEG, HEIC and HEIF format.