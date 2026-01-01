When default Do Not Disturb (DND) hours are set for a workspace or Enterprise organization, Slack will not send any desktop or mobile notifications to members during those hours. Setting default DND hours will affect all members of a workspace or org unless they set up their own DND schedule.



Add default Do Not Disturb hours

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Here's how Workspace Owners and Admins can set default DND hours: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Click Expand next to Do Not Disturb. Select the default hours when members will not receive notifications. Click Save. Org level Org Owners and Org Admins can add an org policy to set default DND hours for all workspaces in an org: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Settings in the left column. Then, click Organization Policies. Next to When to pause notifications, click Add Policy. Check the box next to Disable notifications during specific hours and select the default hours when members will not receive notifications. Click Save Policy. Workspace level Here's how Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can set default DND hours: Click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings from the menu. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down. Scroll down to Do Not Disturb and click Expand. Select the default hours when members will not receive notifications. Click Save.

Note: When you set default Do Not Disturb hours, members will still be able to change their own hours, set a DND schedule, or turn DND off.