Org level

Workspace level

Org Owners and Org Admins can manage who in their organization can rename channels:

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings. Click People, then select Manage permissions. Click Account Types. Click the three dots icon next to right of Rename channels, then select Edit permission. Choose who can rename channels. If you’d like, select whether individual Workspace Owners can edit this setting. Click Save.

Note: Any permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings.