Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Manage who can rename channels in an Enterprise organization
Org Owners and Org Admins can manage who in their organization can rename channels. If they'd like, they can allow Workspace Owners to adjust who can rename channels in their individual workspaces.
Manage who can rename channels
Org level
Workspace level
Org Owners and Org Admins can manage who in their organization can rename channels:
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings.
- Click People, then select Manage permissions.
- Click Account Types.
- Click the three dots icon next to right of Rename channels, then select Edit permission.
- Choose who can rename channels. If you’d like, select whether individual Workspace Owners can edit this setting.
- Click Save.
Note: Any permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings.
If permitted by org settings, Workspace Owners can choose who can rename channels for their workspace:
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.)
- Below Administration in the left sidebar, select Manage permissions. If you don’t see the left sidebar, click Menu in the top-left corner to find it.
- Click Account Types.
- Click the three dots icon next to of Rename channels, then select Edit permission.
- Choose who can rename channels, then click Save.
Note: It's not possible to restrict Channel Managers from being able to rename channels they’re assigned to.
Who can use this feature?
-
Org Owners and Org Admins
- Available on Enterprise plans
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