Org level

Workspace level

Org owners and org admins can manage who in their organisation can rename channels:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People, then select Manage permissions. Click Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Rename channels, then select Edit permission. Choose who can rename channels. If you’d like to, select whether individual workspace owners can edit this setting. Click on Save.

Note: Any permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings.