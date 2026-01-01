Workspace Owners and Admins can manage how member names display in their workspace. Slack can either show members’ full names or their shorter display names by default

Note: Keep in mind that members may override this default setting if they update their individual preference for how names are displayed.

Manage members' full names

Show full names Hide full names From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Scroll down to the Name Display section and click Expand. Check the preference to display full names instead of display names. Click Save. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Scroll down to the Name Display section and click Expand. Uncheck the preference to display full names instead of display names. Click Save.