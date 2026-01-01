In Slack, emoji are both fun and helpful for getting work done. There are a few ways to customize emoji for your workspace:

Add your own custom emoji to personalize your communication in Slack.

Add an emoji pack to add a selection of emoji created just for Slack.

Add emoji aliases to easily find and use emoji with custom emoji codes.

Note: Workspace Owners and Org Owners can restrict permissions for adding custom emoji. If you don’t have this permission, find an owner or admin to ask for help.

Custom emoji

Custom emoji are available for everyone in your organization to use and can be accessed from the Slack icon in the emoji picker.

Add custom emoji

Square images under 128KB and with transparent backgrounds work best. Images can be in JPG, PNG, or GIF format. GIFs can include up to 50 frames.

Desktop iOS From your desktop, click the smiley face icon in the message field to open the emoji menu.

Click Add Emoji. Click Upload Image and select a file. Under Give it a name, enter a name for your emoji, then click Save. Tap the smiley face icon in the message field to open the menu. Enter a name for your custom emoji, then tap Add custom emoji. If your emoji name is taken, choose another. Select an option and follow the prompts to upload an image. When you’re ready, tap Add in the top right corner. Note: It's not currently possible to add custom emoji from the Slack Android app.

Tip: When working in a Slack Connect channel or direct message, you can right-click another organization’s custom emoji to add it to your organization.

Remove custom emoji

Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins (free, Pro, and Business+ plans) and Org Owners and Org Admins (Enterprise Grid plan) can delete any custom emoji. Members can only delete emoji they’ve added.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the top left.

Select Customize [workspace name]. If you're an owner or admin, you'll need to click Settings & administration first. Click the Emoji tab at the top of the page. Search for the emoji you'd like to remove, then click the delete icon. Select Delete Emoji to confirm.

Emoji packs

An emoji pack is a set of custom emoji created just for Slack that you can add to your workspace. Like other custom emoji, emoji packs will appear can be accessed from the Slack icon in the emoji picker.

Add an emoji pack

Owners, admins, and members with permission can add an emoji pack.

From your desktop, click the smiley face icon in the message field to open the emoji menu. Click Add Emoji Click the Emoji packs tab at the top of the page. Select an emoji pack. Click Add Pack.



Remove an emoji pack

Owners and admins can remove an emoji pack.

From your desktop, click the smiley face icon in the message field to open the emoji menu. Click Add Emoji. Click the Emoji packs tab at the top of the page. Select the emoji pack you’d like to remove. Click Remove Pack.

Note: It’s not possible to remove individual emoji from an emoji pack.



Emoji aliases

Emoji aliases let you add your own emoji codes to Slack. If you have trouble remembering certain emoji codes, adding an alias can make it easier to find and use these emoji in Slack.

Create an emoji alias

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the top left.

Select Customize [workspace name]. If you're an owner or admin, you'll need to click Settings & administration first. Select Add Alias, then click Choose Emoji. Choose an emoji from the drop-down menu. Under Enter an alias, enter the new code you'd like to use. Select Save.

Note: Members with permission to delete custom emoji can delete emoji aliases they've added. Owners and admins can delete any emoji alias.