Types of roles in Slack
Roles determine what people can see and do in Slack. There are administrative roles that are designed for people responsible for managing accounts and settings in Slack. Non-administrative roles let people work in Slack and access key features.
Note: Learn more about permissions for each role type in Slack.
Roles in Slack
Below is a complete list of the roles available on all of Slack’s subscriptions:
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Workspace primary owner
A Slack workspace has a single primary owner. Only this person can delete the workspace or transfer ownership to someone else.
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Workspace owners
Primary owners can assign workspace owners. They have the same level of permissions as the primary owner, except they can’t delete or transfer ownership of a workspace.
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Workspace admins
Workspace owners can assign workspace admins. They help manage members and can perform administrative tasks, but they can't access the billing page or manage billing details.
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Full members
Members have access to use features in Slack, except for those that are limited to only owners and admins.
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Multi-channel guests (available on paid subscriptions only)
Multi-channel guests have limited access in Slack. Admins can add them to two (or more) channels in their workspace or Enterprise organisation.
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Single-channel guests (available on paid subscriptions only)
Single-channel guests have limited access in Slack. Admins can add them to one channel in their workspace or org.
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Channel managers (available on paid subscriptions only)
Channel managers can take administrative actions on channels to which they’re assigned.
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Invited members
Invited members have been invited to join Slack, but haven’t yet accepted their invitation. People can add them to channels, mention them and send them direct messages (DMs). They'll receive email notifications until they create their account.
Additional roles on Enterprise subscriptions
On Enterprise subscriptions, there's an additional member role as well as administrative roles that give organisations the ability to manage Slack:
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Org primary owner
Every Enterprise organisation has a single org primary owner. Only this person can transfer ownership of the org and access system roles and channel management tools by default.
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Org owners
The org primary owner can assign org owners. Org owners hold the same level of permissions as the primary org owner, except they can’t transfer ownership of the org and do not have access to system roles or channel management tools by default.
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Org admins
Org owners can assign org admins. They help manage org-level settings and policies, along with other administrative tasks.
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Frontline members
Frontline members are a limited-access account type for employees who don’t need the full breadth of Slack features. (Available with the Frontline add-on.)
System roles
On the Business+ (limited roles) and Enterprise subscriptions, system roles give organisations more flexibility around permissions that can be granted to members. Administrators with permission to assign roles can give users one or many system roles to help them manage their organisation. For example, give a full member the ability to manage your organisation’s security features by assigning the security admin system role.
Here are the available system roles:
- Analytics admin: View the analytics dashboard
- Audit logs admin: Access audit logs
- Channels admin: Manage how channels are administered
- Content admin: Review flagged content and moderate content
- Customisation manager: Manage custom emoji and automated responses
- DLP admin: Configure and manage Slack data loss prevention (DLP)
- Export admin: Access and manage exports
- Integrations admin: View, install, approve and restrict apps
- Legal holds admin: Create and manage legal holds
- Message activity manager: View message activity in channels*
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Roles admin: Manage who is assigned system roles
- Sales admin: Manage Slack Sales Home*
- Salesforce admin: Manage connections to Salesforce*
- Security admin: Manage sessions and deactivate accounts
- Skill manager: Auto-enable Slackbot skills
- Template admin: Create and publish custom canvas and channel templates
- Users admin: Add, remove, or deactivate non-admin users
- Workflow admin: Manage workflows and view workflow analytics
* Also available on the Business+ subscription
Tip: On Enterprise subscriptions, you can create custom roles to delegate specific tasks to people in your organisation.