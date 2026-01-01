Custom canvas templates can be shared in your workspace or Enterprise organization to standardize long-form content in Slack. Owners and admins can manage which members in their workspace or org can create and share custom canvas templates. In an Enterprise org, Org Owners and Admins can also manage permissions for publishing custom templates to the canvas template gallery.



Choose who can create canvas templates

Everyone (except guests and Frontline Members) can create and share canvas templates, but you can restrict this permission to certain roles if you’d like.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create canvas templates for a team. Click Edit permission. Choose which roles can create canvas templates. Click Save. From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Create canvas templates for a team, then select Edit permission. Choose which roles can create canvas templates. Click Save.



Choose who can publish templates to the template gallery

By default, Org Owners and Admins and Workspace Owners and Admins in an Enterprise org can publish canvas templates to the Created by your organization section of the template gallery. To restrict this to Org Owners and Admins, follow the steps below:

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Publish canvas templates for the organization, then select Edit permission. Choose which roles can publish org-wide canvas templates. Click Save.

Assign Template Admins

By default, only owners and admins in an Enterprise org can publish canvas templates to the Created by your organization section of the template gallery. To allow other members to do this, you can assign them the Template Admin system role.

Note: An owner, admin, or Template Admin will also need to have Can edit access to the template to unpublish it from the gallery.