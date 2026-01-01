By inviting people to Slack, you can loop them in to conversations happening in your workspace before they've accepted their invitation. Once someone has been invited, you can add them to channels, mention them, and send them direct messages (DMs). You can also notify all invited members in a channel of certain messages if you'd like.

What to expect

When you mention an invited member or send them a DM, they’ll receive an email notification. If they reply to an email notification, their message will be sent to the appropriate channel, thread, or DM in Slack.

Once an invited member joins your workspace, they’ll see any channels they’ve been added to and their DMs so they can continue working in Slack.

Invited members can't see the contents of messages or reply by email if their email address is on a social domain (for example, Gmail), their email address does not match the domain of the sender, or if your workspace or Enterprise organization is HIPAA-enabled.



If an invited member unsubscribes from email notifications, this won't affect their invitation. They can still join your workspace in the future.

Tip: Workspace Owners and Admins can choose to hide message content in emails sent to certain domains from Workspace Settings.

Manage invited members

Accounts and billing

While an invited member can receive email notifications and reply to messages in Slack via email, they do not yet have an active Slack account. An invited member's account becomes active when they accept their invitation and sign in to your Slack workspace for the first time.

If you're on a paid plan, you will not be billed for invited members until they become active in Slack. To learn more about how you're billed, read our Fair Billing Policy.



Manage invitations

Workspace Owners and Admins can manage pending invitations from the Manage members page. Org Owners and Admins can manage invitations from the admin dashboard.

When you add people to Slack using SCIM provisioning, pre-provisioned invited members will be visible in Slack as soon as they're added via your identity provider (IDP). Until they sign in for the first time, they'll receive emails whenever someone in Slack notifies them. They can also reply to Slack messages by email. Users provisioned with just-in-time provisioning will not be visible in Slack until they log in.

If you revoke an invited member's invitation, their Slack account will be deactivated and they'll stop receiving email notifications. Should you re-invite them to Slack in the future, they'll be treated as a new invited member until they join your workspace.



Notify invited members

On paid plans, owners and admins can notify invited members about any messages in channels where invited members have been added:

Hover over the message you’d like to share. Click the three dots icon and select More message shortcuts from the menu. Select Notify pending members. Click Send Email.

Pending members will receive an email notification with a preview of the message. They can then choose to open the message in Slack or reply by email.