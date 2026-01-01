When you mention an invited member or send them a DM, they’ll receive an email notification. If they reply to an email notification, their message will be sent to the appropriate channel, thread or DM in Slack.
Once an invited member joins your workspace, they’ll see any channels that they’ve been added to and their DMs, so they can continue working in Slack.
Invited members can’t see the contents of messages or reply by email if their email address is on a social domain (for example, Gmail), their email address does not match the domain of the sender, or if your workspace or Enterprise organisation is HIPAA-enabled.
Tip: Workspace owners and admins can choose to hide message content in emails sent to certain domains from Workspace settings.
Manage invited members
Accounts and billing
While an invited member can receive email notifications and reply to messages in Slack via email, they do not yet have an active Slack account. An invited member's account becomes active when they accept their invitation and sign in to your Slack workspace for the first time.
If you're on a paid subscription, you will not be billed for invited members until they become active in Slack. To learn more about how you’re billed, read our fair billing policy.
When you add people to Slack using SCIM provisioning, pre-provisioned invited members will be visible in Slack as soon as they're added via your identity provider (IDP). Until they sign in for the first time, they'll receive emails whenever someone in Slack notifies them. They can also reply to Slack messages by email. Users provisioned with just-in-time provisioning will not be visible in Slack until they log in.
If you revoke an invited member's invitation, their Slack account will be deactivated, and they'll stop receiving email notifications. Should you re-invite them to Slack in the future, they'll be treated as a new invited member until they join your workspace.
Notify invited members
On paid subscriptions, owners and admins can notify invited members about any messages in channels where invited members have been added:
Hover over the message that you’d like to share.
Click the three dots icon and select More message shortcuts from the menu.
Select Notify pending members.
Click Send email.
Pending members will receive an email notification with a preview of the message. They can then choose to open the message in Slack or reply by email.