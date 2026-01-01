Once you're invited to join a Slack workspace, members of your team can loop you in to conversations before you accept your invitation. You'll start receiving email notifications from Slack, and if you reply by email, your coworkers will see your messages in Slack.

When you accept the invitation, you'll see your messages, and all the channels you've been added to so you can continue collaborating in your Slack workspace.

What invited members need to know

Slack is a channel-based messaging platform where people can work together more effectively, connect all their software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work.

When you’re invited to Slack, other members of the workspace can include you in conversations in three ways:

Until you activate your Slack account, you'll receive email notifications when you're mentioned or sent a DM.

Tip: Invitations will expire after 30 days. If you can't accept your invitation, reach out to the person who sent it and request a new one.

Unsubscribe from notifications

Open a Slack email notification. Click the Unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. If you’d like, click Yes, Set Status from the Unsubscribe page to let workspace members know you’re no longer receiving email notifications.

Have additional questions? Please let our Support team know and we’ll help out!