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Launching Agentforce in Slack

Explore the resources you need to implement Agentforce in Slack and unlock agentic productivity for your team

Step 1: Introduction to Agentforce

Understand how Agentforce works in Slack

Discover how Agentforce turns AI agents into teammates that take action in the flow of work. A license is required to use Agentforce in Slack.

Video

Start with an intro video

Get a quick overview of how Agentforce works in Slack with this 2-minute introduction video

Guide

Read up on Agentforce capabilities

Explore the powerful Agentforce features and real-world use cases available in Slack

Event

Watch webinar to see it in action

Meet our Agentforce experts and discover how employees can engage with agents to take action on their behalf in Slack

Watch now
Step 2: Admin setup

Deploy an agent in Slack

Activate your first agent in minutes and empower your team with digital labor in Slack

Guide

Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide

Download our detailed guide for a visual step-by-step walkthrough of implementing Agentforce in Slack

Guide

Complete Guide to Launching Channel Expert

How to set up and announce Channel Expert at your organization. Give each Slack channel a digital teammate today.

Guide

Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications

Get customizable templates to announce Agentforce's launch in Slack and guide your team through the transition

Guide

Fast-track your deployment with expert guidance

Invest in expert support from our Professional Services team to launch Agentforce in Slack with confidence and accelerate your time to value

Step 3: Team onboarding

Help your team engage with agents in Slack

Guide your team to interact with agents in Slack post-deployment and maximize the value of your Agentforce license

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Guide

Use Agentforce in Slack

Share this article to help your team learn Agentforce basics and use agents to answer questions and complete tasks in Slack

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