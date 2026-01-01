Launching Agentforce in Slack
Explore the resources you need to implement Agentforce in Slack and unlock agentic productivity for your team
Understand how Agentforce works in Slack
Discover how Agentforce turns AI agents into teammates that take action in the flow of work. A license is required to use Agentforce in Slack.
Start with an intro video
Get a quick overview of how Agentforce works in Slack with this 2-minute introduction video
Read up on Agentforce capabilities
Explore the powerful Agentforce features and real-world use cases available in Slack
Watch webinar to see it in action
Meet our Agentforce experts and discover how employees can engage with agents to take action on their behalf in SlackWatch now
Deploy an agent in Slack
Activate your first agent in minutes and empower your team with digital labor in Slack
Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide
Download our detailed guide for a visual step-by-step walkthrough of implementing Agentforce in Slack
Complete Guide to Launching Channel Expert
How to set up and announce Channel Expert at your organization. Give each Slack channel a digital teammate today.
Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications
Get customizable templates to announce Agentforce's launch in Slack and guide your team through the transition
Fast-track your deployment with expert guidance
Invest in expert support from our Professional Services team to launch Agentforce in Slack with confidence and accelerate your time to value
Help your team engage with agents in Slack
Guide your team to interact with agents in Slack post-deployment and maximize the value of your Agentforce licenseShare guide