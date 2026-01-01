Spend less time switching between Slack and Salesforce by viewing and updating records right from your workspace. On Business+ and Enterprise plans, you can also create and update records with Slackbot (if you have access), view and share customized lists of records, and add dynamic Salesforce data to a canvas.

Note: Your Slack workspace must be on the new version of Business+ to add Salesforce data to a canvas. If you’re on Business+ and don’t see these features, reach out to our Support team.



Keep in mind

There are a few things you should know before getting started using Salesforce data in Slack.

Field-level settings from your page layouts determines what Salesforce data you can view or update in Slack.

You can only view certain supported objects in Slack or in list views.

Admins can choose which fields display when you view a record by configuring a Slack record layout.



Find and update a Salesforce record in Slack

Any updates you make to records (like accounts or opportunities) in Slack will be automatically reflected in Salesforce. Your permissions to view or edit a record in Slack match those set in Salesforce.

Open the search field at the top of Slack. Type what you’re looking for into the search field, then choose the

Search in Salesforce option in the search results drop-down menu. You’ll see a list of records that match your search. Select a record to view it in Slack. Update any fields you have permission to edit, then select Save Changes. You can view any files associated with the Salesforce record in Slack, but common file actions like forwarding and saving aren't supported at this time.

Note: If a record has a Salesforce channel associated with it, you can view and update record data, see related conversations, and participate in relevant conversions from the channel.



Create and update records with Slackbot

If you have access to Slackbot, you can ask it to find, create, or update Salesforce records in the flow of a conversation. Slackbot can only access Salesforce data you have permission to view or edit in any connected Salesforce orgs.

From your desktop, click Slackbot at the top of the screen. Tell Slackbot what you’d like to do, ex. “Add [customer name] as a new contact” or “Update the next steps on [opportunity] based on my recent Slack messages and emails.” Slackbot will search Salesforce to find the right record to update, or create a new draft record. Before it makes any changes, you’ll be prompted to review and approve.

Tip: You can also ask Slackbot to attach uploaded files to Salesforce records.



Access list views

List views are collections of Salesforce records, typically organized by record type. You can access list views in Slack to view and update multiple records all in one place, or find individual Salesforce lists by searching for them.

Desktop Mobile From the Home tab, find the Salesforce section of your sidebar and select the Salesforce app. Select the List views tab. Search for and select a list view. From the list view, choose a record to view it in Slack, or click Share to send it to other people on your team. If you have permission, you can create Salesforce records right from a list view by clicking New. Salesforce Admins can adjust your ability to create new records by managing the List View Layout for standalone list views and the Page Layout for related list views. From the Home tab, tap the Salesforce app. Select the List views tab. Search for and select a list view. From the list view, choose a record to view it in Slack, or tap the

three dots icon and select Share in Slack to send it to other people on your team.

Tip: Click the star icon (or the emoji associated with a section) to move a list view to a custom section in your sidebar.



Add Salesforce data to a canvas

On Business+ and Enterprise plans, add Salesforce data to a canvas to ensure important information in your reports and other documents stays up to date. Any updates you make to record data anywhere in Slack or Salesforce is automatically reflected in Salesforce data you add to a canvas.

From the Home tab, click Files. Click Canvases in the left sidebar. Search for and select a canvas, or click New to create one. Click the plus button, then select Salesforce data field from the list. Select options for the required fields, then click Insert. You’ll see Salesforce data in the canvas highlighted with a Salesforce icon. Click on any Salesforce data to view the record in Slack and update fields (if you have permission).