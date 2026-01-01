In June 2025, we announced a set of changes coming to Slack subscriptions that expand access to AI, security and Salesforce features. To support the inclusion of advanced AI features, we changed the price of our Business+ subscription and also introduced a new Enterprise+ subscription.

Note: For details on subscriptions and pricing, visit the Slack pricing page or contact our Sales team.



What to expect

Customers on the Free and Pro subscriptions now have access to additional security features and basic Salesforce integration features.

Two AI features, conversation and thread summaries and huddle notes, are available to all customers on paid subscriptions.

The Slack AI add-on is no longer be available to purchase on the Slack website. Customers who purchased the add-on will continue to pay for it and have access to its features until their first renewal after 17 August 2025.

Advanced AI and Salesforce features are included in the new version of our Business+ subscription and the new Enterprise+ subscription. If you purchased Business+ on the Slack website, you’ll automatically switch to the new version of the subscription at your first renewal after 17th August 2025.



AI feature availability by subscription



Manage AI feature access

Owners and admins can decide which AI features are available in their workspace or Enterprise organisation.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Click your workspace name and hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you can’t see this option, click the Admin tab in the sidebar and select Workspace settings. Below Administration in the left sidebar, click Manage permissions. If you can’t see the left sidebar, click Menu in the top left-hand corner of the page to open it. Click Feature access, then select AI. Next to the AI feature that you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose whether Everyone or No one can use it. Click on Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Feature access. Click AI. Next to the AI feature that you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose who can use it: No one, Only specific people and groups, Everyone except specific people and groups or Everyone. Click on Save.

Note: AI features may leverage generative AI. Slack does not train generative AI models on Customer Data. To learn more, review our Privacy Principles.



Security features

As part of our ongoing commitment to helping organisations stay secure while working in Slack, we’ve expanded access to key security features for our Free and Pro subscriptions.



*Only available for customers who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.



Salesforce features

Salesforce channels are available to customers on all Slack plans with a Salesforce standard edition or above. To access additional Salesforce features (workflow automations, Salesforce list views and Sales Home), customers can switch to the new version of Business+ or upgrade to the Enterprise+ subscription.



FAQ

Why is Slack making these changes?

We have added significant new innovations and expanded the availability of existing features so that customers of all sizes, in all industries, can rely on Slack to run their businesses. To reflect new and added product functionality and to provide more of our customers with the opportunity to use them, we’re updating the features offered across our subscriptions.

I signed a contract for my Business+ or Enterprise Grid subscription with a Slack Account Executive. What do these changes mean for my organisation?

Contact your AE for more details on how these changes might affect you, including options for renewing early to move to the new version of your current Business+ subscription or the new Enterprise+ subscription.

I’m currently paying for the Slack AI add-on – what can I expect?

If you purchased the Slack AI add-on from our website, you can continue using all AI features until your first renewal after 17th August 2025. Upon renewal, you’ll be moved to the new version of your paid subscription and will have access to the AI features included in that subscription. If you’re on Pro, this means that you’ll still be able to use conversation summaries and huddle notes, but would need to upgrade to Business+ in order to maintain access to other features such as recaps, translations and more.



How do I tell which version of the Slack subscription I’m on?

To identify whether you’re on the latest version of your Slack Pro, Business+ or Enterprise subscription, head to the AI feature access page. From the feature access page, you’ll be able to see which AI features you have access to (and which would become available with a switch to the new version of Business+ or the new Enterprise+ subscription).

Where can I find my renewal date?

Workspace owners on the Pro and Business+ subscriptions can find their renewal date from the Billing page.

Can I restrict access to AI features for everyone in my workspace or organisation?



Yes. Owners and admins can manage access permissions for each of our AI features, or turn them all off.

I don’t need to use AI features in Slack. Can I pay less if I turn them off?

No. While you can manage which AI features your members are able to use, the price that you pay for your Slack subscription won’t change if you turn all AI features off.