Enable desktop and mobile security features to safeguard sensitive business data in Slack. Workspace Owners (Free, Pro, and Business+ plans) and Org Owners (Enterprise plans) can choose to block file downloads on desktop and mobile devices and block message copying on mobile devices only.

Note: On Enterprise plans, Org Owners can block all file downloads and message copying on mobile devices that aren’t managed by an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider.



Block file downloads

Block desktop file downloads and previews

You can block file downloads and previews from unauthorized locations by only allowing downloads from specific IP address ranges. When you block file downloads on desktop, previews for images will appear blurred.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to File downloads, click Edit. Below Desktop, check the box next to Block file downloads and file previews. Under Allowed IP ranges for downloads, enter IP ranges. Click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to File downloads on desktop, click Edit. Check the box next to Block file downloads and file previews. Under Allowed IP ranges for Downloads, enter any IP ranges that you’d like and click Save.



Block mobile file downloads

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to File downloads, click Edit. Below Mobile, check the box next to Block file downloads on mobile apps. Click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to File downloads on mobile devices, click Edit. Check the box next to Block file downloads on mobile apps. Click Save.



Block message copying on mobile devices

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to Copying messages on mobile devices, click Edit. Uncheck the box next to Allow users to copy messages on mobile. Click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Copying messages on mobile devices, click Edit. Uncheck the box next to Allow users to copy messages on mobile. Click Save.

Note: For devices managed with EMM, you can enable this setting with a key/value pair in AppConfig.