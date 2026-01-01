Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is a mobile device management solution that gives organizations control over how their company data is used and accessed on mobile devices.



Step 1: Choose an EMM provider

Connect with a Slack for EMM provider to learn more and set up your account. We work with several EMM providers (like VMWare Workspace ONE UEM, MobileIron, and BlackBerry) to verify our services are compatible.

Tip: If you use Microsoft Intune, follow the steps in our Slack for Intune guide to set up and configure it for EMM.



Step 2: Turn on EMM

When you’re ready to activate or change the mobile security settings for your organization, create a support request and let us know your preferred device management option for both members and guests:

Any Slack app (default)

Members can log in to your organization with any version of the Slack app

Members can log in to your organization with any version of the Slack app Slack for EMM or Slack for Intune

Login will be blocked for the regular Slack app

Login will be blocked for the regular Slack app Slack for EMM only

Login will be blocked for any other version of the Slack app

Login will be blocked for any other version of the Slack app Slack for Intune only

Login will be blocked for any other version of the Slack app



Step 3: Configure your EMM settings

You can choose to only allow access to your organization’s Slack domain when members use an EMM app, and enable other settings for managed mobile devices with key/value pairs in AppConfig. While you will need to add key/value pairs for OrgDomain and ApprovedDevice, the others in the table below are optional.

Key Value Description OrgDomain The first part of your workspace or org URL, ex. acme.enterprise for acme.enterprise.slack.com Only allow access to your organization’s Slack domain from your EMM app ApprovedDevice SlackAppConfig Only allow access to your organization’s Slack domain from enrolled devices WhitelistedDomains The first part of your workspace or org URL, ex. acme.enterprise for acme.enterprise.slack.com Only allow access to certain domains on managed mobile devices DisableCopy Yes or No Prevent members from downloading files and copying messages on managed devices BrowserControl Required browser name: Web@Work

Workspace One

Microsoft Edge

Blackberry Access Require members to use a mandatory mobile browser to sign in and access links from your Enterprise org



Step 4: Communicate changes to your members

To ensure your members can keep using Slack without interruption, be sure to let them know which Slack app to use once EMM is enabled. That may include some or all of the following information:

Switching to the Slack for EMM app

When EMM is turned on, members required to use the Slack for EMM app will be signed out of the regular Slack app within 12 hours (though often, this happens much sooner). Once they install Slack for EMM, members can sign in using their single sign-on (SSO) credentials.

When EMM is turned on, members required to use the Slack for EMM app will be signed out of the regular Slack app within 12 hours (though often, this happens much sooner). Once they install Slack for EMM, members can sign in using their single sign-on (SSO) credentials. Accessing Slack from unmanaged devices

If the Slack for EMM app is required, members using an unmanaged device will see a message letting them know they’ll need to use an approved device.

If the Slack for EMM app is required, members using an unmanaged device will see a message letting them know they’ll need to use an approved device. Accessing other Slack workspaces

If the Slack for EMM app is required and members can only access your organization's domain, they can download the regular Slack app to access other workspaces. Members who are signed in to outside workspaces in the Slack for EMM app will be signed out when they relaunch the app (iOS) or within 24 hours (Android).

