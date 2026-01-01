Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
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Org Owners can require all members using Slack on unmanaged mobile devices to use a secure mobile browser (Blackberry Access or Microsoft Edge) when signing in with
single sign-on (SSO) and opening external links on the Slack mobile app. Follow the instructions below to enable this setting.
Note: To learn how to set up mandatory mobile browsers on devices managed by Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), visit . Enable Enterprise Mobility Management for your org
Enable a mandatory mobile browser for Slack
From your desktop, click your
organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over
Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings. Click
Security in the left-side column, then choose Security Settings. Next to
Mandatory Mobile Browser, click Enable. Select your preferred browser from the drop-down menu.
Click
Enable.
Tip: Enable the Block file downloads and message copying setting to keep members from copying links and opening them in a non-secure browser.
Configure additional settings
If you’re using
BlackBerry Access as your org’s mandatory mobile browser, you’ll need to enable 3rd party applications in your BlackBerry Access settings.
From your
BlackBerry Dynamics dashboard, navigate to the Apps tab on the left sidebar. Click on the
BlackBerry Access app. A dialog box will open. Click the filename
App Config with Default Values and check the box next to Allow external apps to open HTTP/HTTPS URLs through BlackBerry Access. Then, check the box next to
Enable 3rd Party Applications. To allow redirection from BlackBerry Access to the Slack mobile app, add the following URL schema in the open text box:
slackbeta, slack.
Tip: Visit Use a mandatory mobile browser to learn how to set up a mandatory mobile browser on your iOS or Android device.
Who can use this feature?
Org Owners Available on
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For questions or support, go to the
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