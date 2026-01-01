Org owners can require all members using Slack on unmanaged mobile devices to use a secure mobile browser (Blackberry Access or Microsoft Edge) when signing in with single sign-on (SSO) and opening external links on the Slack mobile app. Follow the instructions below to enable this setting.

Note: To learn how to set up mandatory mobile browsers on devices managed by enterprise mobility management (EMM), visit Enable enterprise mobility management for your org.



Enable a mandatory mobile browser for Slack

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left-side column, then choose Security settings. Next to Mandatory Mobile Browser, click Enable. Select your preferred browser from the drop-down menu. Click Enable.

Tip: Enable the Block file downloads and message copying setting to keep members from copying links and opening them in a non-secure browser.



Configure additional settings

If you’re using BlackBerry Access as your org’s mandatory mobile browser, you’ll need to enable third-party applications in your BlackBerry Access settings.

From your BlackBerry Dynamics dashboard, navigate to the Apps tab on the left sidebar. Click on the BlackBerry Access app. A dialogue box will open. Click the filename App config with default values, and tick the box next to Allow external apps to open HTTP/HTTPS URLs through BlackBerry Access. Then, tick the box next to Enable third-party applications. To allow redirection from BlackBerry Access to the Slack mobile app, add the following URL schema in the open text box: slackbeta, slack.

Tip: Visit Use a mandatory mobile browser to learn how to set up a mandatory mobile browser on your iOS or Android device.