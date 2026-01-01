If an Org Owner requires a mandatory mobile browser for your Enterprise org, all members will need to use a secure mobile browser with the Slack mobile app. The mandatory mobile browser will open by default any time you sign in with single sign-on (SSO) or access an external link from Slack on your mobile device.
What to expect
After an Org Owner enables this setting, you'll be prompted to download the secure mobile browser if you don’t already have it installed.
If you’re signed in to Slack, you’ll be prompted to download the browser when you click an external link from the Slack mobile app.
If you’re not signed in to Slack, you’ll be prompted to download the browser when you sign in with SSO from the Slack mobile apps.
Set up your mandatory mobile browser
Note: If you're using BlackBerry Access for the first time, you’ll need an access key from your IT team to set up your mandatory mobile browser.
Signed in
Signed out
Tap an external link from the Slack mobile app.
When prompted, tap Get [browser name].
Tap the download icon to download the app.
Once the browser app has finished downloading, reopen the Slack app.
Return to the external link and tap it again.
Enter your email address and the access key provided by your IT team, then tap Go.
Once you’ve set this up, you’ll be able to view the external link you clicked.
Tap Sign in and follow the prompts to sign in to Slack with SSO.
When prompted, tap Get [browser name].
Tap the download icon to download the app.
Once the browser app has finished downloading, reopen the Slack app.
Return to the sign in flow and tap the Sign in button again.
Enter your email address and the access key provided by your IT team, then tap Go.
Once you’ve set this up, you’ll be able to sign in to Slack.