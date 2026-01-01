If an org owner requires a mandatory mobile browser for your Enterprise org, all members will need to use a secure mobile browser with the Slack mobile app. The mandatory mobile browser will open by default any time that you sign in with single sign-on (SSO) or access an external link from Slack on your mobile device.



What to expect

After an org owner enables this setting, you'll be prompted to download the secure mobile browser if you don’t already have it installed.

If you’re signed in to Slack, you’ll be prompted to download the browser when you click an external link from the Slack mobile app.

If you’re not signed in to Slack, you’ll be prompted to download the browser when you sign in with SSO from the Slack mobile apps.



Set up your mandatory mobile browser

Note: If you're using BlackBerry Access for the first time, you’ll need an access key from your IT team to set up your mandatory mobile browser.