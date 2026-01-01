Enable Enterprise Mobility Management for your organisation
Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is a mobile device management solution that gives organisations control over how their company data is used and accessed on mobile devices.
Step 1: Choose an EMM provider
Connect with a Slack for EMM provider to learn more and set up your account. We work with several EMM providers (such as VMWare Workspace ONE UEM, MobileIron and BlackBerry) to verify that our services are compatible.
Tip: If you use Microsoft Intune, follow the steps in our Slack for Intune guide to set up and configure it for EMM.
Step 2: Turn on EMM
When you’re ready to activate or change the mobile security settings for your organisation, create a support request and let us know your preferred device management option for both members and guests:
-
Any Slack app (default)
Members can log in to your organisation with any version of the Slack app
-
Slack for EMM or Slack for Intune
Login will be blocked for the regular Slack app
-
Slack for EMM only
Login will be blocked for any other version of the Slack app
-
Slack for Intune only
Login will be blocked for any other version of the Slack app
Step 3: Configure your EMM settings
You can choose to only allow access to your organisation’s Slack domain when members use an EMM app, and enable other settings for managed mobile devices with key/value pairs in AppConfig. While you will need to add key/value pairs for OrgDomain and ApprovedDevice, the others in the table below are optional.
|Key
|Value
|Description
|OrgDomain
|The first part of your workspace or org URL, e.g. a1company.enterprise for a1company.enterprise.slack.com
|Only allow access to your organisation’s Slack domain from your EMM app
|ApprovedDevice
|SlackAppConfig
|Only allow access to your organisation’s Slack domain from enrolled devices
|WhitelistedDomains
|The first part of your workspace or org URL, e.g. a1company.enterprise for a1company.enterprise.slack.com
|Only allow access to certain domains on managed mobile devices
|DisableCopy
|Yes or No
|Prevent members from downloading files and copying messages on managed devices
|BrowserControl
|
Required browser name:
Web@Work
|Require members to use a mandatory mobile browser to sign in and access links from your Enterprise org
Step 4: Communicate changes to your members
To ensure that your members can keep using Slack without interruption, make sure to let them know which Slack app to use once EMM is enabled. That may include some or all of the following information:
-
Switching to the Slack for EMM app
When EMM is turned on, members required to use the Slack for EMM app will be signed out of the regular Slack app within 12 hours (though often, this happens much sooner). Once they install Slack for EMM, members can sign in using their single sign-on (SSO) credentials.
-
Accessing Slack from unmanaged devices
If the Slack for EMM app is required, members using an unmanaged device will see a message letting them know that they’ll need to use an approved device.
-
Accessing other Slack workspaces
If the Slack for EMM app is required and members can only access your organisation’s domain, they can download the regular Slack app to access other workspaces. Members who are signed in to outside workspaces in the Slack for EMM app will be signed out when they relaunch the app (iOS) or within 24 hours (Android).
Who can use this feature?
- Org owners and org admins
- Available on Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions