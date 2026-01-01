Enable desktop and mobile security features to safeguard sensitive business data in Slack. Workspace owners (Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and org owners (Enterprise subscriptions) can choose to block file downloads on desktop and mobile devices and block message copying on mobile devices only.

Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, org owners can block all file downloads and message copying on mobile devices that aren’t managed by an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider.



Block file downloads

Block desktop file downloads and previews

You can block file downloads and previews from unauthorised locations by only allowing downloads from specific IP address ranges. When you block file downloads on desktop, previews for images will appear blurred.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to File downloads, click Edit. Below Desktop, tick the box next to Block file downloads and file previews. Under Allowed IP ranges for downloads, enter IP ranges. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to File downloads on desktop, click Edit. Tick the box next to Block file downloads and file previews. Under Allowed IP ranges for downloads, enter any IP ranges that you’d like and click Save.



Block mobile file downloads

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to File downloads, click Edit. Below Mobile, tick the box next to Block file downloads on mobile apps. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to File downloads on mobile devices, click Edit. Tick the box next to Block file downloads on mobile apps. Click on Save.



Block message copying on mobile devices

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Next to Copying messages on mobile devices, click Edit. Untick the box next to Allow users to copy messages on mobile. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Copying messages on mobile devices, click Edit. Untick the box next to Allow users to copy messages on mobile. Click on Save.

Note: For devices managed with EMM, you can enable this setting with a key/value pair in AppConfig.