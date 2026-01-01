With enterprise search, you can quickly find information and get answers to questions from all of the apps that your organisation uses (like Google Drive, GitHub and more), right in Slack.



How it works



Connect an account

To use enterprise search, you’ll need to connect your account to the data sources that your admins have made available in your organisation.

From your desktop, click the search field at the top of Slack. Type a search into the field and press Enter to open the search results page. You’ll see any available data sources in the left sidebar. Click the plus icon next to a data source, then click Connect. Follow the prompts to authorise your account.

Note: If your organisation uses the Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint apps in Slack, your account may be automatically connected to those enterprise search data sources.



Start a search

Desktop Mobile Click the search field at the top of Slack. Enter a search query or ask a question (like 'What’s the status of Project A1 Company?'). On the search results page, any AI answers will appear at the top. To filter your results for content in Slack or another data source, select an option in the left sidebar. Click on a result to view the message or file. Tap the search field at the top of Slack. Enter a search query or ask a question (like 'What’s the status of Project A1 Company?'). On the search results page, any AI answers will appear at the top. To filter your results by data source, tap the External tab at the top of your screen, then select an option. Tap a result to view the message or file.

Tip: Slackbot will include content that you can access from enterprise search data sources in its responses.



Disconnect an account

If you no longer want to view content from a specific data source in your Slack search results, you can disconnect your account.

From your desktop, click the search field at the top of Slack. Type a search into the field and press Enter. Click Manage apps below the list of data sources. Next to the data source that you’d like to disconnect, click Manage. Click on Disconnect.