Recreate the quick, informal discussions you’d have in the office right in Slack with huddles. You can start a huddle in any channel or direct message (DM) to work in real time alongside your coworkers with video, multi-person screen sharing, a dedicated thread for notes, and more.

What to expect

On the free plan, huddles can have a maximum of two participants. On paid plans, huddles can have up to 50 participants, but only 25 can enable video at a time.

Huddles are available on the Slack desktop and mobile apps, Google Chrome (Mac/Windows/Linux), and Firefox (Mac/Windows).



Start, join, or invite people to a huddle

Start a new huddle

When you start a huddle, anyone in the conversation will be able to join.

Desktop Mobile Open a channel or DM. Click the headphones icon at the top of the conversation. Click the camera icon at the bottom of the huddle window to turn your video on. Open a channel or DM. Tap the headphones icon in the conversation header. Tap the camera icon to turn your video on.

Note: Frontline Members can't start huddles, but can join them.



Join a huddle

If you’re invited to a huddle or it starts in a DM, click Join from the pop-up window. When a huddle starts in a channel you belong to, you'll see a headphones icon next to the channel name in your sidebar. Here's how to join:

Desktop Mobile Open the channel or DM where the huddle is taking place. Click the headphones icon at the top of the conversation. Click the camera icon at the bottom of the huddle window to turn your video on. From Home, tap the headphones icon next to a channel or DM. Tap Join. Tap the camera icon to turn your video on.

Tip: If you click a link to a huddle in a private channel or DM you don’t belong to, click Request Access to join. Anyone in the huddle can approve your request to let you in.



Invite people to a huddle

Once you’re in a huddle, you can invite anyone to participate — even if they’re not a part of the channel or DM where the huddle is taking place. People you invite who are not members of the channel or DM won’t be able to see the messages in the conversation or the huddle thread.

Desktop Mobile From a huddle, click the Invite people icon at the bottom of the huddle window. Click Invite people and select those you’d like to invite, or search for their names Click Send Invite. From a huddle, tap the three dots icon. Select Invite and select those you’d like to invite, or search for their names. Tap the close icon in the top left when you're done.



Share links for huddles

All huddles have links people can use to join from anywhere (like a calendar invitation or a message in Slack). Here’s how to find and share links for huddles:

Desktop Mobile From a channel or DM, click the arrow next to the headphones icon at the top of the conversation. Select Copy huddle link, then share it wherever you’d like. The huddle will start when someone clicks the link to join. From the Home tab, long press a channel or DM in your sidebar. Tap Copy, then tap Copy Huddle Link and share it wherever you'd like. The huddle will start when someone clicks the link to join.

Tip: To share a link to a huddle you’re currently in, click the three dots icon at the bottom of the huddle window and select Copy huddle link.



Take notes during a huddle

When you’re in a huddle, you’ll see a dedicated message thread to share notes, links, and files during the discussion.

Take notes in a thread

Desktop Mobile Click the arrow icon or the thread icon in the huddle window to show or hide the thread associated with the huddle. To update the heading that will display along with your thread in the conversation, click the gear icon and select Add topic. Tap the thread icon to show the thread associated with the huddle.



Take notes in a canvas

Each huddle includes a canvas for taking meeting notes. Participants can open the canvas to take notes or view those added by others.

From a huddle on desktop, click the canvas icon in the bottom right corner. When the huddle ends, you can access the canvas from its tab at the top of the conversation.

Tip: Use AI to take notes during a huddle so you and your team can focus on the conversation.



Share your screen

Desktop Mobile Up to two people in a huddle can share their screen at a time. Shared screens will appear in the huddle window, and anyone in the huddle can click on one to expand it or click the pencil icon to draw on it. Drawing on screens is currently supported on the Slack desktop app for Mac and Windows. Click the share screen icon. Select a screen, window, or application to share. Click Share system audio, if you'd like. Select Share to start sharing your screen. Up to two people in a huddle can share their screen at a time. Here's how: Tap the three dots icon. Tap Share Screen.



Add reactions

You can add emoji reactions, effects, stickers, or GIFs to send a signal to your coworkers without interrupting the conversation. Reactions, effects, and GIFs will appear to everyone in the huddle temporarily, while stickers (like ✋ Raise hand or ☕ Be right back) will remain until you remove them.

Desktop Mobile Click the emoji icon. Click the Reactions, Effects, Stickers, or GIFs tab, then make a selection. Tap the emoji icon. Tap the Reactions, Effects, Stickers or GIFs tab, then make a selection.

Note: GIFs must be allowed in Slack to add them as reactions in huddles.



Take other actions in a huddle

Desktop Mobile Once you’re in a huddle, you can click the three dots icon (from the huddle window in your sidebar) or gear icon (from the expanded huddle window) to access more actions and settings: Add a topic

Choose a huddle theme for all participants*

Play music

Turn on live captions**

Change your background

Manage video and microphone settings

Preview your video *Only available in the expanded huddle window **Captions are currently only available in English and will not be saved once the huddle ends Once you’re in a huddle, you can tap the three dots icon to access more actions and settings: Add a topic

Choose a huddle theme for all participants

Select a speaker or enable push-to-talk

Turn on live captions*

Hide self view, so you won't see your own video *Captions are currently only available in English and will not be saved once the huddle ends

Note: You can change your huddles notification sound and set other defaults in your huddles preferences.



Leave a huddle

Anyone can leave a huddle at any time, including the person who started it. Huddles will automatically end when the last person leaves.

Desktop Mobile From a huddle, click Leave. From a huddle, tap Leave. Or, tap the headphones icon from the channel or DM where the huddle is taking place. Tap Leave.