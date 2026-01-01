If you use huddles in Slack, there are several preferences you can manage to tailor your audio and video experience.



Select your default camera

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Audio & video. Under Camera, open the drop-down menu to select an option.



Set your microphone preferences

You have a few options for microphone preferences:

Select a default microphone

Enable automatic gain control to ensure your voice stays at a constant level for others you're talking with

Enable noise suppression to remove background sound



Manage your microphone preferences

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Audio & video. Under Microphone, open the drop-down menu to select an option. If you’d like, check or uncheck the box to manage automatic gain control.

To test your microphone, say a few words and check that the input level moves up and down while you're speaking.



Select your default speaker

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Audio & video. Under Speaker, open the menu to select an option.



Set other huddles preferences

You can set the following preferences for huddles:

Set your status to In a huddle

Always join with your audio muted

Automatically turn on captions

Show a warning if you’ll be starting a huddle in a channel with more than 150 members

Blur your video background when your camera is on

Show a preview before joining

Show reaction animations

Play music when you're the last one in a huddle

Automatically leave when your computer locks

Manage your huddles preferences

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Audio & video. Below When joining a huddle, check or uncheck the boxes to set your preferences.

Choose your huddles notification sound

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Notifications. In the Sound & appearance section, click the drop-down menu under Notification sound (huddles) to select an option.

Set huddles preferences on mobile

Choose whether to play music in huddles

iOS Android Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Audio, Video & Images, select Huddles. Tap the toggle next to Play music when alone in a huddle on or off. Slack does not currently support the ability to manage huddles music on Android.