Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Adjust your huddles preferences
If you use huddles in Slack, there are several preferences you can manage to tailor your audio and video experience.
Select your default camera
-
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Select Audio & video.
-
Under Camera, open the drop-down menu to select
an option.
Set your microphone preferences
You have a few options for microphone preferences:
- Select a default microphone
- Enable automatic gain control to ensure your voice stays at a constant level for others you're talking with
- Enable noise suppression to remove background sound
Manage your microphone preferences
-
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Select Audio & video.
-
Under Microphone, open the drop-down menu to select
an option.
-
If you’d like, check or uncheck the box to manage automatic gain
control.
To test your microphone, say a few words and check that the input level
moves up and down while you're speaking.
Select your default speaker
-
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Select Audio & video.
-
Under Speaker, open the menu to select an option.
Set other huddles preferences
You can set the following preferences for huddles:
-
Set your status to
In a huddle
- Always join with your audio muted
- Automatically turn on captions
-
Show a warning if you’ll be starting a huddle in a channel with more
than 150 members
- Blur your video background when your camera is on
- Show a preview before joining
- Show reaction animations
- Play music when you're the last one in a huddle
- Automatically leave when your computer locks
Manage your huddles preferences
-
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Select Audio & video.
-
Below When joining a huddle, check or uncheck
the boxes to set your preferences.
Choose your huddles notification sound
-
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Select Notifications.
-
In the Sound & appearance section, click the
drop-down
menu under Notification sound (huddles) to select
an
option.
Set huddles preferences on mobile
Choose whether to play music in huddles
iOS
Android
- Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
- Tap Preferences.
- Under Audio, Video & Images, select Huddles.
- Tap the toggle next to Play music when alone in a huddle on or off.
Slack does not currently support the ability to manage huddles music on Android.
Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!