You can copy and paste the names or email addresses of members in a channel or direct message (DM) to add a large group of people to a new channel or a meeting invite.

Note: You can copy up to 1,000 names or email addresses, however you’ll only be able to copy member email addresses if you have permission to see email addresses in your organization.

Copy member information from a conversation

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the conversation name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Click Copy member names or Copy member email addresses.

Note: Copying member names and email addresses is not available on free trials of the Pro and Business+ plans.