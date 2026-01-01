Slack organises conversations into dedicated spaces called channels. Add people to channels to bring the right people and information in your workspace together in one place (for people outside your company, learn how to use Slack Connect to invite them to a channel).



Add people to a channel

You can add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once. For large groups, we recommend copying a list of full names or email addresses from another channel in Slack or another service before following the steps below. If email addresses are hidden in member profiles, you won’t be able to add people to channels using email addresses.

Tip: To help onboard new members, owners and admins can set default channels for them to automatically join.

Desktop Mobile Open the channel that you’d like to add people to. Click the member icon in the top right. Click Add people. To add a few people, search for the members that you want to add by name, email address or user group (if you’re using a paid subscription) and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field. Once you’ve finished, click on Add. Open the channel that you’d like to add people to. Tap the channel name at the top. Tap Add. To add a few people, search for the members that you want to add by name or email address and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field. When you’re done, tap Add. Tip: On paid subscriptions, you can invite a user group to a channel on mobile with the /invite @[user group] slash command.

Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins with permission can add people to channels with channel management tools.